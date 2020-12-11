Investigation underway at Warren County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12-11 Clearcreek House Investigation

Police are at a home in Clearcreek Township for an unknown investigation Friday. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at a home in Clearcreek Township for an unknown investigation Friday.

Police are at a home in the 8000 block of Rockland Court in Clearcreek Township. Clearcreek Police told 2 NEWS they could not comment on the investigation but did say no one was in danger. 2 NEWS also contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and they also declined to comment.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more about this developing story and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS