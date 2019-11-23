Investigation underway after UD student dies in dorm room

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a University of Dayton student was found dead in his dorm room on Friday.

20-year-old Bartholomew Lennartz, of Vandalia, passed away in his residence in Marycrest Hall, according to President Eric Spina.

Lennartz was a junior finance major.

Law enforcement officials and the county coroner’s officer are investigating his death but say there is no indication of foul play.

A group gathered to mourn his loss with prayer at 7:30 pm in the Immaculate Conception chapel. Campus ministers will also be available tonight in Marycrest Chapel.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Bart’s family, friends, professors and our campus community. Our campus ministers and counseling staff are always available for you and for those who you know may be deeply affected by this loss,” said President Spina.

Those resources can be found here.

