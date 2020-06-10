Investigation underway after shots fired at semi on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying to locate a person who fired shots at a semi on Interstate 70 late Monday night. Troopers say it appears someone fired a pellet gun while on the interstate in Clark County.

The incident happened just outside Springfield on I-70 between mile markers 47 and 48.

Marcus Sommers has been driving trucks for more than 30 years. He says he’s never experienced anything like what happened on Monday when someone fired shots at his truck.

“My instinct was [to] grab for my gun and defend myself, looking, trying to locate the target and not being able to locate a target,” he said.

Sommers says fortunately, he wasn’t hurt. He then pulled over to call police and his wife.

State troopers say it appears someone going westbound, the same direction as Sommers’s truck, fired at least six shots with a pellet gun. Sommers hopes the thousands of dollars’ worth of damage will be covered by insurance.

“Even as much as hitting a deer, the downtime that we have, just not being able to work, we have lost revenue. I pay my mechanic to work on my equipment,” he said.

Sommers says he was on his way to Dayton at the time of the shooting to pick up sugar, and routinely drives throughout the region. He says he doesn’t think the incident will change his habits going forward but says it will be on his mind for a while.

“We’re an easy target. And with everything that’s going on, it’s a shame. It really is a shame. There’s no rhyme or reason for it,” he said.

Troopers say they are reviewing dash cam video of the incident from the truck to try to pin down a description of the suspect vehicle.