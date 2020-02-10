Investigation underway after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after an early Monday morning shooting in Riverside, authorities confirm to 2 NEWS.
The incident happened at the Yorktown Colony Apartments complex in the 4900 block of Springfield Street in Riverside. No other information has been released about the incident or any information on a victim.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.
