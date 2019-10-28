Investigation underway after police find body at Dayton house

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A report of a suspicious odor led investigators to discover a body at a Dayton home on Monday.

The Coroner’s Office tells 2 NEWS the body was recovered in the 200 block of South Hedges Street. They could not immediately identify the cause of death or release the person’s name, as they are still working to notify next of kin.

Investigators responded to the area around 11 am after receiving reports of a foul odor.

The incident remains under investigation.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

