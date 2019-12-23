Investigation underway after fire at Riverside home

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a fire at a Riverside home Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1:30 pm at a home in the 400 block of Towanda Circle.

Officials at the scene could not immediately say what caused the fire, or how badly the home was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.

