1  of  2
Breaking News
2 juveniles rescued after falling through ice at Greene Co. lake Miami Twp. police officer hit by a driver near Dayton Mall

Investigation underway after fire at Riverside home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Riverside house fire

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a fire at a Riverside home Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1:30 pm at a home in the 400 block of Towanda Circle.

Officials at the scene could not immediately say what caused the fire, or how badly the home was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS