DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New information has been released about a police presence at Wayne High School during Friday’s football game.

According to Huber Heights Police, crowds became disorderly toward the end of the Sept. 8 football game.

School officials and police were unable to disperse the crowds, and they called other jurisdictions for help. Montgomery County, Riverside, Dayton and Butler Township police arrived, and the crowds broke up.

No arrests were made, but an investigation by law enforcement and the school is ongoing.

Authorities say that anyone who is found to have committed a crime at the game or on school property will face charges, and students will face consequences in school.