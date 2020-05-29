Investigation underway after Dayton shooting leaves 1 dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Bowen Street.
A victim at the scene was transported to Miami Valley Hospital but ultimately succumbed to their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. Officials could not immediately release any information about a potential suspect.
