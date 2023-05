DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the back of a vehicle in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Dispatch said that a body was found in the back seat of a vehicle parked in an alley near East Hillcrest Avenue.

A 911 caller reported that the vehicle had been there since the night before.

Detectives were called to the scene and this incident remains under investigation.