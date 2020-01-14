Investigation underway after 3-year-old accidentally shoots self in leg in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old child got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the leg at a home in Riverside Monday night, Riverside Police say.

The shooting happened at a house on Eubanks Drive in Riverside. A man, who is a CCW permit holder, came home and put his gun in a bedroom closet. The man’s 3-year-old child got the gun, took it into another room, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and listed as stable.

The father is cooperating with the investigation as no charges have been filed yet in the case.

