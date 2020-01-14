Live Now
Montgomery County to announce 5-year strategic plan Tuesday

Investigation underway after 3-year-old accidentally shoots self in leg in Riverside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic_172225

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old child got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the leg at a home in Riverside Monday night, Riverside Police say.

The shooting happened at a house on Eubanks Drive in Riverside. A man, who is a CCW permit holder, came home and put his gun in a bedroom closet. The man’s 3-year-old child got the gun, took it into another room, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and listed as stable.

The father is cooperating with the investigation as no charges have been filed yet in the case.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS