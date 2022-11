WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A road in Washington Township was temporarily closed due to a law enforcement investigation, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that the 600 block of Alex Bell Road in Washington Township was temporarily closed Monday morning.

As of 8:40 a.m., the road has reopened.

The closure was due to a law enforcement investigation by federal authorities, said the sheriff’s office.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.