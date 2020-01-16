Investigation launched after alleged ‘misconduct’ by AFRL commander at Wright-Patt

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – The commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has been relieved of his duties after alleged misconduct, the base announced Thursday.

General Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. relieved Maj. Gen. William Cooley from command on Jan. 15 following the alleged misconduct leading to “a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.” An investigation is currently underway, the base said.

“The Air Force takes any misconduct allegation seriously,” Bunch said. “I expect our leadership to uphold the highest standards and live up to the Air Force’s core values.”

Brig. Gen. Evan Dertien has been appointed to the post of AFRL commander. Dertien most recently served as the Headquarters Air Force Material Command Director, Air Space and Cyberspace Operations, according to Wright-Patt. He was also AFRL’s vice commander from July 2016 to May 2017.

“I have great confidence in Brigadier General Dertien and in the professionalism of the entire AFRL workforce,” said Bunch. “Together, they will remain focused on implementing the U.S. Air Force Science and Technology 2030 Strategy and ensuring AFRL is best postured to support the National Defense Strategy.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.