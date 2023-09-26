Video above: Spotted lanternfly sightings spreading

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An invasive moth has been spotted in the Dayton area for the first time.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), there has been a box tree moth sighting in Montgomery County.

The box tree moth was first spotted in Ohio near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties in June 2023. It has also been reportedly spotted in Warren and Butler counties.

The ODA said that the box tree moth is an invasive insect from East Asia that poses a threat to boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry.

Plant health inspectors with the ODA and USDA staff will be placing traps and surveying the area to figure out the extent of the moth’s population.

Residents are asked to take the following steps:

Familiarize yourself with the insect’s appearance.

Check any boxwood plants you have for signs of the moth. Signs include chewed, cut or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing or green or black excrement on or around the plant.

If you find any signs of infestation, take a picture and report it.

