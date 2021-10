PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting at a Perry Township home around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12.

Police said that an intruder was shot during a home invasion in the 5 thousand block of Diamond Mill Road. The intruder then ran from the scene with unknown injuries.

An ambulance was on the scene but it is unknown if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we have more information.