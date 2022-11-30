Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WASHINGTON TWP. Ohio (WDTN) – A busy intersection in Washington Township has been temporarily closed after a fatal crash involving a tow truck.

According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the call for the crash between a tow truck and a sedan came in at 10:23 a.m.

Dispatch said one person was dead at the scene and another was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.