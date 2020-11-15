Intermittent closures expected on I-75 Sunday in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Ohio Department of Transportation has construction planned for I-75 between Peters Road and SR 55 Sunday, intermittent closures are expected.

The repairs are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. so contractors can install new aerial fiber cables across the highway. 

ODOT officials said that traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals in both directions with Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring work zone traffic.

