DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Board of Commissioners have named an interim auditor for the county following the conviction of former auditor Roger Reynolds.

According to the release, Joseph Statzer is the acting interim auditor for Butler County. At the Butler County Clerk of Courts, Statzer is the current chief deputy, human resources director and previously worked at the auditor’s office for about 7 years.

Statzer is a native of Butler County and was voted in with a vote of 2 to 1 by the commissioners.

The interim auditor is filling the open position left by Roger Reynolds, the previous Butler County auditor that was convicted for unlawful interest in a public contract in the Butler County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21.

“I’m honored that the Commissioners have placed their trust in me to be the interim County

Auditor. It is time to move forward,” Statzer said. “The office has a very good staff and I can assure county residents that the Auditor’s Office will continue to provide strong customer service to the taxpayers of Butler County.”

Statzer will remain in the interim position until the Republican Party’s Central Committee can name a permanent replacement.