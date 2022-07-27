DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley experts said the Federal Reserve (Fed) raising interest rates again is a tool to slow down inflation, which could impact how much we pay for home, car and credit card loans.

“This actually a good thing for both buyers and sellers,” Dayton Realtors President Billie Duncan-Hart said.

Duncan-Hart said with the hot housing market over recent years, the Fed raising interest rates can actually help those looking to sell and those looking to buy a home.

“We needed the market to calm a bit, although no one likes to see higher interest rates,” Duncan-Hart said. “Unfortunately, it is necessary to try to get this inflation down so that this really is a good thing overall for the entire market.”

Cedarville University Associate Professor of Finance Jeff Guernsey said that’s because what the Fed is doing is looking at demand, and trying to decrease demand, which in turn can slow down the rate of inflation.

“If interest rates go up, people are going to borrow less money, demand less money,” Guernsey said. “For people that need to borrow money, it’s probably going to be a little bit more expensive if we think about a home mortgage, a car loan, maybe credit card loans or those rates might be a little bit more expensive.”

Guernsey said people with money in savings though, could see those funds increase a little.

Duncan-Hart said it will take time to notice any trickle down from this decision, the housing market is just starting to see the effects when the Fed raised rates by half a percent in May.

“We went from a property heading the market and having multiple offers within 24 hours, lots of escalation clauses, the house going over asking, to it taking more than a day or two to go pending,” Duncan-Hart said.

Guernsey said the interest rate increase can also impact our businesses, making it a little more expensive to take out a business loan, which could delay some development or expansion projects.