DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn resident has been found not guilty of public indecency after three women claimed that a “naked man” exposed themselves in the Xenia YMCA women’s locker room.

Fairborn resident Rachel Glines was charged and arraigned on three counts of public indecency in February of 2023. The charges stem from three different incidents from November 2021 to November 2022 in which witnesses allege Glines exposed themselves in the women’s locker room at the YMCA in Xenia. In the police report, one of the witnesses said Glines identified themselves as a woman.

On Friday, April 28, the Xenia Municipal Court filed a decision by Judge McNamee declaring Glines to be not guilty on all three charges of public indecency.

Court documents explain two relevant aspects of public indecency required for a conviction. In order to be found guilty, Glines must have exposed genitalia, and this must be done in a reckless manner. In none of the three complaints was it found that Glines exposed themselves in the ways mentioned above, so Judge McNamee declared Glines not guilty on all three charges.

Therefore, based upon the foregoing, the Court finds that the evidence and testimony is insufficient to support a finding of guilt of Public Indecency. There is no question that the defendant was in the Women’s Locker Room. However, the Defendant was not charged with Trespass nor was the Defendant charged with being in an area of the YMCA where the defendant was not supposed to be. Quite simply, the facts do not exist to support of a finding of guilt, as charged. Having found the defendant not guilty on all three counts of the complaint, the matter is hereby dismissed. Decision by Judge David McNamee