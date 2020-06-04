Inspiring Change: Protesters planning to continue their work after the marches and demonstrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds marched in the Dayton Strong Unity Walk through downtown Dayton with no incident. The group was escorted by Dayton PD’s bike patrol officers.

However, now that the event is over, participants are sharing ways the fight for justice continues for them.

Daj’za Demmings, executive director of Dayton Young Black Professionals, shared how those who want to inspire change can do so.

“Write petitions. Write letters. Make phone calls to hold people accountable. They can donate to organizations in their area and they can simply educate the people that they’re around,” she said.

“Most importantly [vote] and [make] sure everyone is filling out the 2020 census. That is going to determine what resources are allocated to our communities that will trickle down to the local level,” said Tristina Allen who participated in the march.

Angela Bailey brought her two children, Erin and Brennan, to the protest.

“I heard George Floyd call out for his mother,” said Angela, beginning to cry. “So today I think every mother should be George Floyd’s mother and we have to do this. This is what America should have always stood for,” she said.

She also said she is planning to continue her fight for justice after the march. “I think it’s important too, to follow through; not only after were done marching today, but its important to follow through in our churches and our school system. To show up to town hall meetings and show up at school board meetings to make sure that everyone is represented even if they don’t look like you,” she said.