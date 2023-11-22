DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Patients with the Therapeutic Community Addiction Treatment Program at the Madison Correctional Institution will be given hot meals and more this Thanksgiving, thanks to a local food bank.

The idea came from within the institution 30 years ago, after a program participant asked his mom, a volunteer at With God’s Grace Food Pantry, if they could put something together for the holiday.

Donations poured in this week, and now more than 80 inmates will be enjoying Thanksgiving in a way they might not have been able to otherwise.

“They are very excited. We do this just to say thanks for all the hard work they do. ” said Keith Clark, program director for Therapeutic Community, “If they graduate this program, I believe last I checked the statistics, it has the lowest recidivism rate out of any program — state or federal — in any correctional setting.”

The Therapeutic Community program runs all year, and focuses on addressing underlying issues that lead to addiction.

