Inmates moved after plumbing issue at Montgomery Co. Jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A backed-up toilet caused water to flood in the Montgomery County Jail Monday, forcing some inmates to be moved to other areas of the jail, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Plumbing was backed up due to an object that was clogging a toilet in the jail. The incident happened on the old side of the jail that houses female inmates.

Public Health was called in to assess the situation. The facility was temporarily locked down as a result of the issue. One housing location remains closed because the water is still dissipating.

Some computer and phone lines were affected and jail visitation was cancelled as a result of the cleanup.

It is unknown what the object was that clogged the toilet.

