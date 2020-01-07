Man who ran from STOP Program caught in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who ran from a STOP Program on Jan. 2 was arrested in Miamisburg, according to Miamisburg Police.

Chad Branch, 18, was located when he was knocking on a residence in the 100 block of N. 10th Street in the City of Miamisburg. He was arrested on his Nationwide warrant and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

