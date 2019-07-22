Inmate runs from STOP program cleanup crew, search underway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A search is underway Monday after an inmate ran away from a clean-up crew in a MetroPark.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS an inmate of the Montgomery County STOP program was part of a cleanup crew when she ran away.

The incident happened in 4700 block of Frytown Road near Possum Creek MetroPark around 10 AM.

The escaped inmate is described as a white female with the left side of her head shaved. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange pants.

If you see the woman you are asked to call police. The woman is not considered to be a threat. Montgomery County Dispatch told 2 NEWS the woman would not be part of the STOP program if she was considered to be dangerous.

The Secure Transitional Offender Program (STOP) is a drug and alcohol intervention program overseen by the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

