DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An inmate has died at the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday, November 17.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office refused to release any information on Tuesday night. This incident is currently under investigation.

On Wednesday morning, a representative from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the inmate had died Tuesday. The office said it may release more information this afternoon.

No cause or manner of death has been released at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this developing news story when we have more information.