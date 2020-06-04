Inmate back in custody after stealing law enforcement vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Jail inmate is back in custody and a Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after an attempted getaway.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, the incident started when a deputy was picking up an inmate from the hospital to bring him back to the county jail.

Chief Deputy Daryl Wilson says the deputy was picking the inmate up from Grandview Medical Center just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Somehow, an altercation ensued between the deputy and the inmate was able to jump in the cruiser,” he said.

Wilson says that inmate hit the deputy with the car and took off down Forest Avenue. The inmate drove several blocks before leaving the car in the area of West Mumma Avenue and North Main Street.

Numerous officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department responded. During that chase, a crash occurred between a Dayton Police cruiser and another car.

Wilson says the chase was resolved quickly.

“We had a big police response out here. The neighbors were very helpful by telling us he was running down the street, and so we were able to find him several blocks away,” he said.

The inmate was taken into custody and the car was located behind a building off of North Main Street.

The Dayton Police cruiser was towed from the scene.

Wilson says the deputy hit by the inmate was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.