HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver drove into an area Taco Bell Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 7:13 p.m. to respond to the Taco Bell, located in the 4200 block of N Main Street in Harrison Township. Law enforcement officials were called to Taco Bell in reference to a white SUV into the building.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS an injury has been reported. At this time, it is unknown the extent of the injury.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about what led up to the crash.