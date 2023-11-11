DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a crash that also damaged a local restaurant on Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a two-vehicle car crash happened at the intersection of N. Keowee St. and Stanley Ave. The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Two people were injured and transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Dragon City, a Chinese restaurant at the intersection, was hit during the incident. The collision reportedly broke windows on the building.

The cause of the crash is unknown.