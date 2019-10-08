Injuries reported in Preble County crash involving 2 semis

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash in Preble County where injuries are reported, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 am on State Route 725 and Quaker Trace Road in Preble County.

It is not known how long the road will be closed in the area while crews investigate.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.