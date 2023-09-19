HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday morning.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Macy Street and Philadelphia Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that people were transported to the hospital. It is unknown at this time how many and the extent of their injuries.

