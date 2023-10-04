HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-75 overnight.

According to the sheriff’s office, four vehicles were involved in a crash on I-75 South near Needmore Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

A vehicle was reportedly traveling south when the driver lost control, colliding with the concrete median. Three other vehicles also traveling south attempted to evade the initial vehicle, leading to a chain reaction of crashes.

Harrison Township EMS responded to the scene and provided medical attention. Occupants of the two vehicles involved sustained minor injuries.

The highway was shut down following the crash but it has since reopened.