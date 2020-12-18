Injuries reported in Fairborn head-on crash

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash on OH-235 Friday.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of OH-235 in Fairborn. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS two cars were involved and the crash caused an unknown number of injuries.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when new information is available.

