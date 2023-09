DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi reportedly crashed on Sunday in Darke County, causing injuries.

Darke County deputies responded to a call at 11:10 a.m. of a crash reportedly involving a semi-truck and SUV on Sept. 17. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 705 and U.S. Route 127, according to dispatch.

Multiple medics in the area responded to the scene. Injuries have been reported.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.