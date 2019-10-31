Injuries reported in crash involving trash truck in Dayton

Breaking News
Truck v Trash Truck

Truck and Trash Truck crash in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Injuries have been reported in a crash involving a truck and a trash truck in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 1 pm at the intersection of E. Third Street and N. Cherrywood Ave. Authorities say that injuries are reported but it is unknown how many people are injured. A woman was reported to be bleeding from the mouth.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene and will have additional details as they become available.

