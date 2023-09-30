DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-car crash left multiple people injured on Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 11:12 a.m. on Sept. 30 about a head-on collision between two cars. The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Ave. and Klepinger Road in Dayton.

Several medics responded to the scene with multiple people transported to the hospital with reported injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown.

According to dispatch, Salem Ave. was blocked for about an hour while police and medics were on scene. The road opened up to traffic again at 11:56 a.m.