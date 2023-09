ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi has overturned in Englewood Tuesday morning.

According to Englewood dispatch, a semi crashed on Main Street near I-70 on Tuesday morning. Crews are actively on the scene so information is limited at this time.

Footage from 2 NEWS crews shows a semi on its side near the I-70 overpass.

Police on the scene reported that at least one person was transported to the hospital.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.