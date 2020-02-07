Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Injuries reported after crash involving car, RTA bus in Riverside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RTA crash Web

Crash involving car, RTA bus (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and RTA bus in Riverside Friday morning, according to Huber Heights Dispatch.

The crash happened at the intersection on Linden Ave. and Quinby Lane in Riverside at around 7:40 am Friday. While injuries were reported, patients were treated on scene and released.

2 NEWS has reached out to RTA for comment and have not heard back.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS