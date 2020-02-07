Injuries reported after crash involving car, RTA bus in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and RTA bus in Riverside Friday morning, according to Huber Heights Dispatch.

The crash happened at the intersection on Linden Ave. and Quinby Lane in Riverside at around 7:40 am Friday. While injuries were reported, patients were treated on scene and released.

2 NEWS has reached out to RTA for comment and have not heard back.