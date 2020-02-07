RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and RTA bus in Riverside Friday morning, according to Huber Heights Dispatch.
The crash happened at the intersection on Linden Ave. and Quinby Lane in Riverside at around 7:40 am Friday. While injuries were reported, patients were treated on scene and released.
2 NEWS has reached out to RTA for comment and have not heard back.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s detective buys 2 kids hot chocolate for shoveling snow on day off
- Injuries reported after crash involving car, RTA bus in Riverside
- Death of Sidney HS grad in Montana ruled ‘suspicious’
- Kettering Police still looking for Erica Baker, 21 years after reported missing
- Car crashes into Xenia home, no injuries reported