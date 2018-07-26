Injured trucker won't face trial in Ohio crash that killed 3

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved FILE (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Indiana truck driver charged in a crash that killed a Camden couple and their 3-year-old daughter has been found to be incompetent to stand trial because of brain damage after being seriously hurt in the collision.

A Preble County judge said Wednesday he had no choice but to dismiss charges against the driver from Centerville, Indiana.

The September 2017 crash happened at the intersection of State Route 725 and U.S. 127 in Camden.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer ran a red light and struck a car, killing Camden residents Melissa and Schon Hudson and their daughter, Emerie.

The couple had two older children who weren't in the car.

Authorities said the truck also hit two other cars. Those drivers were treated at the scene.