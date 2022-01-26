DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the scene at 1:49 am on Wednesday, January 26. Crews found that the driver had flipped his car in the intersection of James McGee Boulevard and North Gettysburg Avenue, leaving one person trapped inside.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but Dispatch did not say what his condition was at the time or how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more about the incident.