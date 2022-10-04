A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured while fighting a fire in a Springfield home has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Crews tackled a fire on the 600 block of Rice Street. Crews were working on the second floor when conditions suddenly changed, forcing the firefighters to quickly leave the building.

As crews hurried to leave the now extreme heat, one firefighter, James Baise, fell down a flight of stairs, injuring his neck. Several other firefighters got outside before they realized that Baise hadn’t made it out of the building. The firefighters re-entered the building where they found Baise at the bottom of the stairs and removed him from the building.

Baise was brought to the hospital in what was thought to be critical condition. He later stabilized. Four other firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and exhaustion. They have since returned to work.

Firefighter Baise was released from the hospital on Friday, Sept. 30, the City of Springfield confirmed. He is now undergoing rehab in Springfield.