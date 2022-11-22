Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured in a Fairborn house fire has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Fairborn Fire Department, a firefighter was tackling a blaze in a Fairborn home on Monday when they were hit by a falling cabinet. A mayday alert was declared at the scene seeking immediate help.

Crews got the firefighter out and brought him to a local hospital for treatment. The firefighter was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, the Fairborn Fire Department said.

The home took heavy damage from the fire and a dog was killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.