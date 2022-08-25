CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The officer shot and injured in Clearcreek Township is improving, but remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery last week.

Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 14, police reported. Ney was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital following the incident and was later released.

On August 14, Ney was re-admitted to the hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery to make repairs inside his skull, Clearcreek Township Police chief John Terrill said. He spent the rest of the week under sedation.

According to Terrill, Officer Ney was scheduled for further surgery on Thursday, August 25, but this was canceled after a scan showed that he was improving.

At this time, Officer Ney is awake but remains in critical condition. Terrill said doctors will continue monitoring Ney, and CT scans will determine if Ney requires further surgery.