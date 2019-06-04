Initial data suggests tornadoes destroyed over 200 homes in Montgomery Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Devero Bogart)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials have released preliminary data on damage assessments from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

According to the results, roughly 211 homes were destroyed in the county, with the highest concentration in these five areas: Harrison Township, Brookville, North Ridge, Old North Dayton, and Trotwood.

Over 1,350 homes were affected in some way by the tornadoes.

"Our community was devastated by this storm, and our preliminary assessment shows the extent of the damage to our homes and businesses. Our emergency management agency has been working around the clock to provide vital services and coordinate with local law enforcement, utility companies, nonprofits, and jurisdictions. We will continue to support our citizens and our businesses as they work together to recover from this unprecedented natural disaster," said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman.

The preliminary numbers also suggest that about 43 businesses were destroyed, with the majority in Harrison Township.

County officials say that these numbers are expected to change.

The assessment team did not enter any structures; these numbers are based on visuals from the street. Further assessments will continue to refine and modify the report to be more accurate.

The data is also based on standalone structures such as homes, and did not include individual units of an apartment complex or similar structures.

You can see a copy of the damage assessment below:



The data above came from both the county and the City of Dayton, and was provided by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

