SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – As inflation continues to drive up costs for groceries and other necessities for Americans, it’s also hitting a city in the Miami Valley.

Prices of some materials used for operations and services by the City of Springfield are being affected by the inflation rise. The city said the cost of the necessary materials have risen more than 150%, and they are having to absorb those costs.

“We continue to be judicious when it comes to expenditures and mindful of rising costs,” said Springfield City Finance Director Mark Beckdahl. “Inflation has a long-term impact, so we are being prudent in the decisions we make now with an eye on the future.”

According to the city, substantial increases include:

Liquid chlorine: from $700 per ton to $1,763 per ton, a 152% increase (product for use at the Water Treatment Plant)

Sodium hypochlorite: from 0.69 cents per gallon to $1.70 per gallon, a 159% increase (product for use at the Wastewater Treatment Plant)

Gasoline: diesel, from $2.36 per gallon to $3.95 per gallon, a 66.8% increase; unleaded, from $2.17 per gallon to $3.27 per gallon, a 50% increase

Some residents say the pain at the pump is overflowing into family dynamics.

“Outside of the City of Springfield between the city edge and Yellow Springs, you have to drive to Springfield for groceries,” said Springfield resident Heidi Arthurs.

As inflation continues to increase prices of products across the board, Arthurs said families are feeling the effect at their dinner tables.

“You can’t have a household without groceries and there is a sense of community we get from our grocery stores,” said Arthurs.

Currently, the city said they are able to manage the higher prices and have not had to make reductions that would impact services.

Local food banks say they are also having to stretch finances to make ends meet. Second Harvest Food Bank said they’re having to raise extra funds just to ensure Springfield residents in need can put food on their tables.

“When our neighbors are shopping, they are getting less food because if they are receiving benefits, those benefits don’t go as far,” said Executive Director Tyra Jackson.

Second Harvest Food Bank is experiencing a 50% reduction in the amount of state and federal food items received. They’re having to purchase food items to ensure residents in need can still get groceries. In addition to the reduction, they’re also fighting increasing gas prices.

“Not only has the purchase of food increased, but transporting to different communities and to our partner agencies is taking a toll,” said Jackson.

Second Harvest Food Bank is seeing a 40% increase in overall expenses, buying extra food items to fill their shelves so the residents don’t have to.

“If that means us finding food so they have that money to free up to pay for rent and utilities, let us do that,” said Jackson.

Second Harvest’s fundraising goal for this year is their highest goal yet set at $1 million.