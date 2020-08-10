Infectious disease expert shares advice for children returning to school and daycare

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Infectious disease expert Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein says we should expect to see more COVID cases in children, as testing ramps up and school returns.

“We just have to expect, I think, that there’s going to be outbreaks,” said Dr. Weinstein. “Children, we’ve known for pretty much the whole pandemic that they get infected. We also know that they tend to do pretty well and not get terribly sick.”

However, he’s sharing three important points to remember when trying to protect your children from illness.

“The most important thing, especially at [grades] K-12, is wearing a mask and I would say that includes on your way to school, whether that’s on a bus or whether you’re carpooling or anything like that, and on your way home from school,” he said.

“Certainly don’t send your child to either daycare or school if they are sick.” Dr. Weinstein says fever, cough, and diarrhea are all symptoms that should keep a child home.

He also reinforces the importance of social distancing. “Six feet away from people as much as possible.”

Dr. Weinstein says these rules can be a bit harder the younger a child is because convincing them to wear a mask might be more challenging at that age.

So, if children must be around others it’s important to be wary of and mindful of who they are around when they get home.

“If your child is in daycare or they’re at a school and there’s an outbreak, I would keep your children away from grandparents. That would reduce the likelihood that your child passes it to someone who will get a serious illness from the virus,” explained Dr. Weinstein.