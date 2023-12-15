LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A six-month-old child remains in critical condition at the hospital after allegedly being shot by her grandmother.

The family of the infant told our partners at WLWT that the six-month-old remains in the intensive care unit. The child was reportedly shot by her grandmother on Dec. 9.

The family is asking community members to send love and prayers as they navigate this situation. They have also set up a GoFundMe, which can be accessed here.

The infant’s grandmother, Mia Harris, is accused of intentionally shooting the child on Saturday in Liberty Township. According to court documents, Harris shot the baby in the head at close range.

Harris has been charged with three counts of felonious assault.