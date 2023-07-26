MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Township police officer is being recognized after helping to save an infant.

On social media, the Miami Twp. Police Department said officers were called to a scene on Tuesday, July 25. Police officers were dispatched on a report of an unresponsive 11-month-old baby in the bathtub.

When Officer Hupp responded to the scene, He acted to remove water from the child’s lungs.

“Ofc. Hupp did an outstanding job in the performance of his duties, without hesitation, possibly saving the life of the child,” the Miami Twp. Police Department said.

The child regained consciousness, was sent to the hospital by paramedics and was stabilized at the hospital, according to the police department.