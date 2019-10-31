Infant recovering after alleged assault by mother’s boyfriend

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-month-old infant is still recovering from serious injuries sustained last week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend.

According to a police report, the 9-month-old boy is hospitalized with multiple skull fractures and broken ribs.

Collin Hannah, 22, remains in the Montgomery County Jail on one count of felonious assault and one count of child endangering, according to Riverside police.

According to police, Hannah’s girlfriend told police last Wednesday her infant son was struggling to breathe after waking up from a nap.

“It’s clear-cut child abuse unfortunately,” said Detective Travis Abney of the Riverside Police Department.

Fortunately, the boy’s condition has improved, Abney said, but he was in critical condition when he first arrived at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to a police report, the baby was covered in bruises, with his left eye swollen shut and his head misshapen due to apparent skull fractures.

“When you see a child going through what this child did, it’s pretty tough to take in,” Abney said.

When police questioned Hannah, who is not the father of his girlfriend’s baby boy and 2-year-old daughter, he denied causing harm. According to the police report, he instead blamed the infant’s 2-year-old sister, claiming she previously threw a stuffed animal at the boy, knocked over his playpen and poked his eyes.

When asked why he did not seek medical attention for the boy sooner, Hannah told police “he seemed ok,” the report says.

“The biggest thing is getting the children out of the home, working closely with Children’s Services,” Abney said.

The boy’s 2-year-old sister was bruised and taken to Dayton Children’s, but she did not sustain serious injuries, according to police.

2 NEWS is working to get in contact with a relative who organized a GoFundMe page for the baby and his family.

