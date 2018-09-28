Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A tough subject was discussed today in the Miami Valley at Sinclair Community College.

The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.

It was designed to bring awareness to factors that contribute to infant death and provide awareness and direction on how the community can help prevent deaths from happening.

“Right now we have our EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force that is working collectively to address infant mortality. If we can take some concrete steps away from that, that would be a success for us,” says Outcome Supervisor Maleka James.

It was the second year for the event.

The keynote speaker was Tonya Lewis Lee, wife of Spike Lee.