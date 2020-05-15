Infant found not breathing in Miami County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Miami County, Ohio (WDTN) – An infant is dead in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff, Dave Duchak, said deputies and the Bethel Township Fire Department were called to the 6200 block of U.S. Route 40 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on the report of a seven-month-old girl not breathing.

Duchak said the child, Ava Gelvin, was pronounced dead by paramedics and detectives were sent to investigate the matter, which Duchak said is standard practice under such circumstances. Investigators are awaiting findings from the Miami County Coroner regarding the cause of death.

